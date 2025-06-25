Proposal submitted for conversion of former Eastbourne printing works into flats
The site, formerly Pegasus Design & Print at 42a Susans Road, would be converted as part of the outlining planning permission.
The application also seeks for an upward extension to facilitate the change of use from the former business into the flats.
The scheme also includes a partial third floor addition to the building in an ‘enlarged’ roof structure to the upper floor of the building to create three floors of accommodation.
There would be three two-bedroom flats and two one-bedroom flats.
The proposal added that a small existing courtyard would provide access, bin storage and cycle parking with three flats directly accessed from the ground floor through independent access doors.
Two further flats would be accessed from a communal stair.
