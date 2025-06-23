Proposal submitted for eight electric vehicle charging stations at Eastbourne retail park

A proposal has been submitted for eight electric vehicle charging stations at a retail park in Eastbourne.

The new charging stations including one fully accessible EV charging bay, if approved, would be installed within the car park at Lottbridge Drove Retail Park.

The proposed charging stations would be installed by InstaVolt, who stated in its planning statement that the charging stations would be ‘designed and arranged to allow the ease of access’ by electric vehicles.

The planning statement read: “The bays are designed and arranged to allow the ease of access by vehicle, and for the driver to access the charging upstand once parked.

The car park at the Lottbridge Drove Retail Park in Eastbourne. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council's planning portal

“The battery and feeder pillar are positioned away from the bays and chargers and housed by a six foot wooden fence enclosure.

"Electric vehicle ownership is at an early stage in its genesis. Ownership rates are increasing as various policy and legislator drivers take effect, chief amongst them net zero targets and the impending ban on the sale of new fossil fuel cars.

"The sector remains a novel one for the planning system with some local authorities starting their policy journeys with limited EV strategies which are focussed on Council-owned land and Council vehicle fleets.

"Nationally, some local planning authorities have started to include policies requiring some degree of EV charging, often provided as part of wider schemes, in development proposals.”

Members of the public can comment on the plans until July 17 and the target determination date is August 5 (reference: 250252).