Proposal to convert Eastbourne home into eight-bed HMO refused

Plans to convert an Eastbourne home into an eight-bed HMO (Home in Multiple Occupation) has been refused.

The proposal, would have seen 9 Framfield Way converted.

The eight bedrooms have would have had ‘personal bathrooms’ as well as a communal area and a ‘working from home room’ to ‘allow the professional tenants space outside of their bedrooms, and outside of the communal area in which they can work or arrange online calls’.

The ground floor would also have had three bedrooms, all with ensuite shower rooms. There would also have an additional shower on the same floor to allow tenants an ‘alternative option in the case of a maintenance issue’.

Site plan of 9 Framfield Way, Eastbourne. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council planning portal

A shared communal kitchen would also have expanded into the existing conservatory.

The planning officer’s report of refusal stated: “The proposed change of use is considered to result in unacceptable impact upon both neighbour amenity due to the increased level of activity and amenities of future occupants of the ground floor bedroom to the front of the property.”

The proposal had proved unpopular with local residents with 42 objections submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal.

In an submitted objection Colon Elliot said: “This will be over an overcrowded, and over development of a small four-bedroomed 1980’s detached house in a quiet residential area it will set a precedent for other similar applications in this area.

“It is horrendous to even consider such an application.”

In another objection, Klaus Scholz said: “This plan is outrageous, and if passed would set a precedent for other properties in this quiet residential area.

“To convert a small 1980’s detached house on from four bedrooms to nine en-suite, plus gym, one extra bathroom, and provide parking space is impossible.

"There would be draining problems parking problems and in generals, overcrowding.”