A former youth centre could be converted into supported and shared accommodation for young people following a proposal to Eastbourne Borough Council.

The plan is for shared accommodation across the whole of the property at 58-58 Seaside, to provide ten bedrooms, with en-suite bathrooms, for young people as part of the East Sussex Young Persons Service.

The property was formerly a YMCA Downslink Group youth centre.

The application also proposes to have communal kitchens, dining space, lounges, utility space and a play area, as well as additional communal bathrooms and an office for support staff. The staff will not live onsite.

The design and access statement added: “It is proposed to demolish one of the modern extensions at the rear to provide more outdoor amenity space.

“It is also proposed to add a roof lantern to the rear ground floor infill extension.”