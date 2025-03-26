Proposal to convert former Eastbourne youth centre into shared accommodation for young people

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 26th Mar 2025, 14:22 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 15:26 BST
A former youth centre could be converted into supported and shared accommodation for young people following a proposal to Eastbourne Borough Council.

The plan is for shared accommodation across the whole of the property at 58-58 Seaside, to provide ten bedrooms, with en-suite bathrooms, for young people as part of the East Sussex Young Persons Service.

The property was formerly a YMCA Downslink Group youth centre.

The application also proposes to have communal kitchens, dining space, lounges, utility space and a play area, as well as additional communal bathrooms and an office for support staff. The staff will not live onsite.

The proposal is for shared accommodation across the whole of the property at 58-58 Seaside, to provide ten bedrooms, with en-suite bathrooms, for young people as part of the East Sussex Young Persons Service. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council planning portal

The design and access statement added: “It is proposed to demolish one of the modern extensions at the rear to provide more outdoor amenity space.

“It is also proposed to add a roof lantern to the rear ground floor infill extension.”

