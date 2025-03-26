Proposal to convert former Eastbourne youth centre into shared accommodation for young people
The plan is for shared accommodation across the whole of the property at 58-58 Seaside, to provide ten bedrooms, with en-suite bathrooms, for young people as part of the East Sussex Young Persons Service.
The property was formerly a YMCA Downslink Group youth centre.
The application also proposes to have communal kitchens, dining space, lounges, utility space and a play area, as well as additional communal bathrooms and an office for support staff. The staff will not live onsite.
The design and access statement added: “It is proposed to demolish one of the modern extensions at the rear to provide more outdoor amenity space.
“It is also proposed to add a roof lantern to the rear ground floor infill extension.”
