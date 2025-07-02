Proposal to convert former Eastbourne youth centre into shared accommodation for young people approved

A former youth centre is set to be converted into supported and shared accommodation for young people after plans were approved.

The plan is for shared accommodation across the whole of the property at 56-58 Seaside, to provide ten bedrooms, with en-suite bathrooms, for young people as part of the East Sussex Young Persons Service.

The property was formerly a YMCA Downslink Group youth centre.

The application also proposed to have communal kitchens, dining space, lounges, utility space and a play area, as well as additional communal bathrooms and an office for support staff.

56-58 Seaside. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council planning portal

The staff will not live onsite.

The design and access statement added: “It is proposed to demolish one of the modern extensions at the rear to provide more outdoor amenity space.

“It is also proposed to add a roof lantern to the rear ground floor infill extension.

"There has already been significant structural alteration to the property to combine the two buildings and create the various rooms.

"The proposal is to alter the positioning of these partition walls to better suit the new use.

“It is proposed to remove seven chimney breasts. None of these have active or decorative fireplaces, they are all decommissioned and have crude surrounds.”

The officer’s report of approval stated: “It is considered that the proposed development will not negatively impact the amenity of the occupiers

of surrounding properties or be detrimental to the character and appearance of the area.

“The existing building has been used as a youth centre meaning occupants and staff members of the youth centre likely had frequent movements inside and outside of the property.

"It is considered the proposed use could be carried out without unacceptable impact upon the amenities of neighbouring residents, provided a suitable management and maintenance programme is in place to ensure the upkeep and security of the building and that noise and activity is controlled to protect residential and environmental amenities.

"Works will include the installation of secondary glazing and refurbishment of windows to the front elevation and replacement of windows with heritage sliding sash windows to the rear elevation.

“As such, there would be no impact on the character or the visual amenity of the street scene or wider area resulting from the proposal.”