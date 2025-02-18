Proposals for housing development in East Sussex village turned down at appeal

Proposals for a housing development in Whatlington have been turned down at appeal.

In a decision notice published on Friday (February 14), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with proposals to build five homes in place of a group of “dilapidated glasshouses” associated with the Hillside Nursery in Woodmans Green Road.

The outline application, from developer Steed Construction Ltd, had been refused planning permission by Rother District Council in June last year, with the authority’s officers raising concerns around potential harm to the High Weald National Landscape (HWNL) and a number of nearby listed buildings.

In a report at the time, a Rother planning spokesman said: “The identified harm to the [HWNL] provides a clear reason for refusing the development proposed.

Whatlington Glasshouses. Image Credit: Steed Construction Ltd

“This application seeks to develop land with an agricultural use which does not fall within the definition of previously developed land. Whilst significant weight may be attributed to contributing to the five-year housing land supply, the proposal for five dwellings would only marginally improve the housing land supply position within the district.

“It is acknowledged that there would also be some short-term economic benefits from construction. However, these benefits are not considered to outweigh the significant harm to the [HWNL] or to the setting of the adjacent listed buildings.”

The developer disagreed with this conclusion arguing the council’s housing land supply position — a measure used to determine whether local authorities have enough land designated for housing development to meet projected needs — was poor enough to weigh in the scheme’s favour.

Moreover, the developer also argued the scheme, through its demolition of the existing structures, would improve the area and have less impact on the HWNL.

In documents submitted as part of the appeal, a spokesman for the developer said: “It is evident from the case put forward that the proposed development is actually a betterment to the existing unsympathetic and extremely large glasshouses with the existing perimeter hedgerow privacy being maintained with traditional linear two storey vernacular development using local materials, therefore only improving the countryside scenic beauty of the High Weald National Landscape.

“The current glasshouses cause significant harm to the beauty of the rural landscape.”

This argument failed to sway the appeal inspector, however.

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “Even with the clearance of the greenhouses, the proposal would introduce housing and residential paraphernalia into the countryside. It would be an unwelcome urban incursion, eroding the characteristics of the surrounding landscape and rural nature of this part of the HWNL.

“Such spatial discordance would be amplified if my concerns regarding the layout of the dwellings were to be realised and more of the appeal site was required for the proposal.”

The inspector added: “The removal of the large expanse of greenhouses may be a potential improvement for the settings of the nearby heritage assets [i.e. listed buildings], but I have no information as to whether the proposed development would be any less harmful.”

Ultimately, the appeal inspector judged the harm to the HWNL and listed buildings to be sufficient grounds to refuse planning permission, despite the district’s housing land supply position.

For further information see application reference RR/2024/579/P on the Rother District Council planning portal.