Proposals for shared housing to go before Eastbourne councillors

Proposals for shared housing in Meads are to go before Eastbourne councillors.

On Tuesday, December 10, Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee is due to consider proposals to create an eight-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Meads Street.

The scheme has been recommended by council planning officers, who noted the property had been in use as a seven-bedroom HMO for a number of years already – although they also said this use had not been ‘lawfully established’.

While recommended for approval the scheme has proven to be controversial among neighbours, who argue it would harm the Meads Conservation Area and be ‘unsuitable’ for the area.

7 Meads Street. Image via Google Maps.

In a statement submitted in response to the application, a spokesman for the Meads Community Association (MCA) said: “Whilst it seems that in the past the property has been used as an unofficial seven-roomed HMO there is no longer a valid reason for this property to remain as an HMO. With the withdrawal of Brighton University from Meads there is no longer a valid reason for an HMO in Meads Street which is in the heart of the Meads Conservation Area.

“The new policy adopted by EBC for HMOs recognises that the location of HMOs can be detrimental to a residential area, and we consider that under this policy this application is totally unsuitable.

“An eight-roomed HMO could be occupied by up to 16 residents and it would seem from the application that there are inadequate bathroom and kitchen facilities for this number of residents. We are aware that there have been in the past a number of complaints concerning noise and antisocial behaviour from this property.

“A number of residents’ objections have raised concerns about the likely increase in vehicle parking from an increase in residents at this property as vehicle parking in the area is at a premium which we support.

“We remind EBC Planners that Meads Street is the only road in Eastbourne which is recognised by East Sussex County Council as of ‘high conservation value’ and therefore we consider that this important building in Meads Street should be converted into family sized flats. This would add to the overall wellbeing of the Meads Conservation Area.”

In their report, however, Eastbourne planning officers say the conversion would not harm the conservation area, as no external works are involved with no physical change to the presentation of the property at street level.

Officers also note how the property would be limited to eight people through conditions and that the use of a property as an HMO ‘is not considered to impact upon amenity in terms of noise or nuisance’.

In the report, an Eastbourne planning spokesman said: “Whilst the proposal would result in the loss of a single residential dwelling, HMOs play an important role in the contribution towards the housing need of the Borough.

“The development would result in a good level of accommodation for future occupiers, would not have significant impacts upon the amenity of occupiers that surround the site, or impact upon the character and appearance of Meads Street or the wider Conservation Area.”

For further information see application 240539 on the Eastbourne Borough Council website.