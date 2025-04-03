Proposed cuts to Sussex homelessness service will be debated again by East Sussex County Council
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The East Sussex Floating Support Service operates across Sussex offering housing-related support to prevent homelessness and if cuts go ahead will see its funding reduced from £4.3 million per year to £500,000 per year from October 2025.
Many concerns have been raised about the impact of the cuts to this service, which last year supported over 5,000 people across East Sussex. Hastings Borough Council has cautioned that cutting this homelessness prevention service could lead to a huge increase in Temporary Accommodation costs, which are already crippling local council finances. A consultation on the proposed cuts organised by East Sussex County Council received more than 1400 responses.
David Chaffey, Chief Executive of BHT Sussex, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from the public and our partners, and we want to thank everyone who took part in the Council’s consultation or signed our petition to try and halt these cuts.
“It is clear how valued this service is, and we are working hard to explore all avenues to try and secure additional funding to minimise the effects these cuts will have on vulnerable people throughout East Sussex. We understand the enormous pressure that East Sussex County Council are under to make savings and will work with the budget we have to help as many people as possible avoid homelessness and its devastating consequences.”