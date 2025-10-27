Proposed merger of Graffham with East Lavington gains massive support from residents

By Michael Blunt
Contributor
Published 27th Oct 2025, 20:50 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 08:57 GMT
Electors in East Lavington and Graffham overwhelmingly supported a merger of the two civil parishes at a rare joint meeting of the communities in the Empire Hall.

In an indicative ballot, the 40 residents of East Lavington who either attended the meeting or cast a vote by email – representing more than 25 per cent of the parish’s total electors – polled 92 per cent in favour of combining with Graffham. In total, 37 voted for a merger and just three against.

From Graffham, the level of support was even higher. Only one of the 33 who cast a vote was against a merger.

Residents can still have their say, by emailing [email protected], noting their name and address.

Villagers at the joint meeting of Graffham and East Lavington voted overwhelmingly for the two civil parishes to merge.
Villagers at the joint meeting of Graffham and East Lavington voted overwhelmingly for the two civil parishes to merge.

More than 60 residents from the two parishes attended the meeting, along with both sets of parish councillors bar one who was travelling on unavoidable business. The district and county councillors for the area, John Cross and Tom Richardson, were also in attendance.

Graffham Parish Council wants the merger to proceed. East Lavington parish councillors are split on the proposal but agreed to consult their electorate.

East Lavington Chairman Simon Longman presented the case for the merger. Nobody stepped forward to present the case against the proposed amalgamation.

The ballot conducted at the meeting is not binding. The two sets of parish councillors will now decide whether to press ahead with the merger, with the issue expected to be on the agenda for their next meetings – East Lavington’s on Monday 17 November and Graffham’s on Tuesday 25 November.

