There is still time to have a say on plans to improve Lancing’s shopping area, which could see a junction replaced with a 'pocket park'.

Adur District Council is asking residents, workers and businesses for their thoughts on new plans to improve the centre of Lancing's shopping area. The plans were first unveiled in early June.

A public drop-in event has been planned on Friday (July 11).

“There’s still time for you to have your say on our proposals to improve the centre of Lancing’s shopping area,” a spokesperson for Adur District Council said.

Penstone Park - proposed layout and current layout

"Members of our team will be outside the entrance to Lancing Station between 9am and midday on Friday, July 11 so anyone passing by can easily tell us what they think about the ideas.”

The council said it would like to redesign North Road’s junctions with North Farm Road and Penstone Park, ‘to make the area more attractive and welcoming to pedestrians’.

"We’re thinking about closing the North Farm Road junction and replacing it with a pocket park featuring trees, planting and seating,” a social media post added.

"At the same time we’re thinking about narrowing the entrance to Penstone Park and making it one-way, away from North Road.

“Already around 200 people have contacted us about our proposals but there are still a few weeks left until the July 27 deadline for you to give us your thoughts.”

News of the council’s plan was shared on the Worthing Herald’s Facebook page last month. Here are some of the comments our readers left:

– Lucy Samantha: “It looks nice but sadly I think it’s going to take a lot more to sort Lancing out.”

– Shoreham-By-Cycle: “A small step in the right direction.”

– Kas Rose: “I think it looks nice and Lancing could do with a bit of a spruce up. It’s falling behind compared to Worthing, etc. If it looks nicer it’s more likely to get the better shops you all want.”

– Marty James: “Not worth the expense of the plan illustration. If you make Penstone Park a one-way, where exactly do the majority of vehicles coming into Annweir Avenue (from Crabtree Lane) turn around to go out again? Answer: Either Penstone Park or by following the one-way system thereby clogging up North Road (Lancing High Street).”

Other comments raised fears that the proposal could be a ‘waste of time and money’.

However, the council has stressed that feedback from the community led to the idea coming about.

“Members of the community said that improving the centre of Lancing as an urban green space where people could meet and socialise was a key priority for them when we launched our Lancing: Now and into the Future project,” the council said.

“[This] is part of our commitment to work with and for the community to prioritise projects that meet the needs and aspirations of residents.”

An example of this was when the playground at Shadwells Road Open Space was ‘transformed with new equipment’ in April. This came after residents said they would like the area to be improved for families.

The council added: “Discussions with the community also led to the idea of investing in North Road to make it more accessible, to help regenerate the area.

“The next stage features new draft plans for the redesigning of North Road's junctions with North Farm Road and Penstone Park to make the area more attractive and welcoming to pedestrians.

“The North Farm Road junction would be closed permanently and replaced with a pocket park featuring trees, planting and seating to encourage people to spend time there.

“There would also be new planting and seating at the end of Penstone Park, where the entrance would be made one-way and the road would be narrowed. Traffic would still be able to turn from North Road into Penstone Park, so that residents could easily get to the library and doctors' surgery there.”

The council said it intends to pay for the improvements to North Road using funding – that has been ‘earmarked for the area’, as part of the West Sussex and Adur Growth Deal.

This is a partnership between the two councils to ‘deliver major projects for the community’, using county council funding.

If the proposals are supported, ‘work could begin on site later this year’, the district council said.

It first wants to get the community's views on its proposals.

Becky Allinson, Adur's cabinet member for regeneration and strategic planning, said: “We have listened to the ideas coming from Lancing people and want to work with the community and our partners to revitalise the village, making its centre greener, more accessible and more welcoming for everyone to enjoy. We hope this is just the start of new investment in Lancing.

“As a council for the community, we're keen for everyone who visits, lives or works in Lancing to have their say on our proposals so that we can ensure what we deliver is what local people want.”

Garry Wall, West Sussex County Council's cabinet member for economy and skills, said: “The county council supports Adur's growth ambition to invest in and improve Lancing and we are looking forward to seeing the feedback from residents and businesses on proposals to enhance the environment and support the economy of Lancing village centre.

“The West Sussex and Adur Growth Partnership is looking at the potential use of pooled business rates to support delivery of a viable scheme.”

If you can’t make it to the station drop-in, you can still have your say by visiting www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/lancing-village-centre/.