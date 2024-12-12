£46,000 of funding secured for ‘key infrastructure’ renovations in Eastbourne
Among the projects receiving awards are three community centres which will benefit from renovations, the creation of an access ramp and installation of a new boiler, alongside the refurbishment of two public toilets.
The £46,000 funding is the result of the community infrastructure levy (CIL), a charge that the council puts on new development in Eastbourne to fund certain projects and improvements.
Councillor Colin Swansborough, Cabinet Member for Enterprise, Community Spaces and Planning, said: “This is outstanding news for key infrastructure in the town and I’m delighted that our residents will benefit.
“At a time when all councils are under so much pressure, particularly where finances are concerned, it’s a great boost to be able to confirm these community spending plans.”
Meads Community Hall will receive £20,000 for refurbishments, £9,000 will see a new access ramp at Leaf Hall in Seaside, over £5,000 will fund the installation of a boiler at St Anthony’s Centre, the Fisherman’s Green public toilets will be renovated thanks to £3,750 of CIL funding and the Eastbourne Pier public toilets will be transformed and have CCTV installed as part of £8,000 of improvements.
Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “It’s a real lift to be able to confirm this early Christmas present for the town and know that these improvements will make a real difference for so many local people.”
