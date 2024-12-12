£46,000 of funding secured for ‘key infrastructure’ renovations in Eastbourne

Eastbourne Borough Council says it has committed more than £46,000 for ‘key infrastructure’ in the town.

Among the projects receiving awards are three community centres which will benefit from renovations, the creation of an access ramp and installation of a new boiler, alongside the refurbishment of two public toilets.

The £46,000 funding is the result of the community infrastructure levy (CIL), a charge that the council puts on new development in Eastbourne to fund certain projects and improvements.

Councillor Colin Swansborough, Cabinet Member for Enterprise, Community Spaces and Planning, said: “This is outstanding news for key infrastructure in the town and I’m delighted that our residents will benefit.

“At a time when all councils are under so much pressure, particularly where finances are concerned, it’s a great boost to be able to confirm these community spending plans.”

Meads Community Hall will receive £20,000 for refurbishments, £9,000 will see a new access ramp at Leaf Hall in Seaside, over £5,000 will fund the installation of a boiler at St Anthony’s Centre, the Fisherman’s Green public toilets will be renovated thanks to £3,750 of CIL funding and the Eastbourne Pier public toilets will be transformed and have CCTV installed as part of £8,000 of improvements.

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “It’s a real lift to be able to confirm this early Christmas present for the town and know that these improvements will make a real difference for so many local people.”