£9,000 secured for ramp access at Eastbourne community arts centre and community café

A raft of local community projects have secured ‘essential support’ after Cabinet councillors agreed a £66,000 funding package.

The latest venue to receive support is Leaf Hall Community Centre in Seaside, which will soon have ramp access after a £9,000 award.

The £66,000 funding is the result of the community infrastructure levy (CIL), a charge that the council puts on new development in Eastbourne to fund certain projects and improvements.

Other venues to benefit from CIL include Meads Community Hall with £20,000 for refurbishments, over £5,000 for the installation of a boiler at St Anthony’s Centre, the Fisherman’s Green public toilets will be renovated thanks to £3,750 of CIL funding, Eastbourne Pier public toilets will be transformed and have CCTV installed as part of £8,000 of improvements and £20,000.00 towards changing room, toilet and café refurbishments at Set 2 Win Tennis in Old Town Rec.

Emma Kemp, Senior Planning Policy Officer at Eastbourne Borough Council, Cllr Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council and Ellen and Greg Laye, trustees at Leaf Hall following Leaf Hall being awared £9,000 for the installation of ramp access by Eastbourne Borough Council. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said:

“Leaf Hall was built as a community resource over 160 years ago and has played an important role in the town ever since.

“I’m delighted that this essential support will provide improved access to Leaf Hall and hope it encourages even more people to make use of its fantastic facilities.”

Leaf Hall has become a community arts centre and community café and hosts a wide range of activities, including music events and workshops, dance classes, meetings rooms and a weekly (Friday) community kitchen where residents can go along and cook for themselves and others.

Details about the community infrastructure levy and how to apply for funding are available at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk