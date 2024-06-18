£940,000 contract awarded for the maintenance of catering equipment in schools across West Sussex.

West Sussex County Council

A contract worth a potential £940,000 has been awarded for the maintenance of catering equipment in schools across West Sussex.

South Coast Catering Ltd received the contract, which covers around 200 schools and will run for four years from August 1, with the opportunity to extend for another year, depending on performance.

The contract was approved by Claire Hayes, assistant director for education & skills.

The council used South Coast Catering Ltd for kitchen maintenance in 2022/23, spending around £140,000.

With no formal contract in place, a procurement process was launched, inviting other suppliers to bid – something only two others did.

The contract includes an annual service visit to each school to ensure equipment is operating safely and efficiently, as well as dealing with any maintenance issues which may occur at other times.