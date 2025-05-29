Public consultation to be held on parish boundary changes around Haywards Heath

Mid Sussex District Council

A public consultation is to be held regarding proposals to make a handful of parish boundary changes around Haywards Heath.

Following a Boundary Commission review in 2021, Mid Sussex District Council is looking into how local town and parish boundaries were impacted.

As such, a Community Governance Review will be carried out to make sure that things are working as efficiently and effectively as they should be at town and parish level.

In an effort to align the administrative and electoral arrangements with the district wards, it is proposed that Rocky Lane North and Rocky Lane South will move from Ansty & Staplefield Parish Council to Haywards Heath Town Council, and Haywards Heath North East will move from Haywards Heath Town Council to Lindfield Parish Council.

A report to a scrutiny committee meeting on Wednesday (May 28), set out the council’s approach to how it will engage with the public, and asked councillors for their support. That support was unanimously given.

Two eight-week public consultations will be held, the first starting on Monday June 9 and ending on Friday August 8.

The council will write to every home in the Haywards Heath Town Council area, as well as those in the Linfield, Ansty and Staplefield areas.

The responses will be looked at by an evaluation panel, scrutinised and put out to a second consultation, which will run from September 15 to November 14.

Another round of evaluation and scrutiny will end with the final recommendations being put to a meeting of the full council on February 25 2026.

With the Haywards Heath Bentswood & Heath East town council by-election approaching, Jim Knight (Con, Cuckfield, Bolney & Ansty) questioned whether the process should even be considered before that was over, suggesting that it might influence how people chose to vote. But officers assured him that nothing would start until after the election.

Mr Knight also wondered if the council was being ‘a bit premature’ considering the ongoing Local Government Reorganisation plans that will see Mid Sussex absorbed into a unitary authority with other district and borough councils. And he pointed out that a White Paper focussing on parish and town councils was due in the autumn.

Mr Knight said: “I just feel this is a large waste of council resources and time when we don’t know the outcome of them.”

Louise Duffield, director of resources & organisational development, said: “We are encouraged, following a boundary review, to give local communities the opportunity to think about the identity of where they live. And I’m not aware of any White Paper that would go to the granular level of detail as this review will do.

“What is being proposed is an opportunity for communities to have their say.”