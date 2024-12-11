Public consultation to start on Chichester's housing and rough sleeping strategy

Chichester District Council’s draft housing, homelessness and rough sleeping strategy is to be put out to public consultation in January.

The strategy for 2025-2030 was discussed at a meeting of the overview & scrutiny committee on Tuesday (December 10).

It’s aim is to set out the priorities for housing over the next five years, along with the actions that will be taken to improve the provision of housing across the district.

It was the result of six-months’ work by a Task and Finish Group that was set up in June to review and update the existing strategy, which expires in April 2025.

While the meeting was told that the strategy ‘will not be a silver bullet to the homelessness crisis across the district’, it was described as having ‘ambition and realism’.

An action plan which sits alongside the strategy laid out work needed to meet its five key priorities.

To prevent homelessness and end rough sleeping – the aims include preventing at least 90% of homelessness by establishing pre-eviction protocols with landlords; reducing the number of people placed in temporary accommodation, and working with landlords to improve access to the private rented sector.

Meet the housing needs of the district – the aims include working with the county council to deliver specialist supported housing; supporting community led housing initiatives; and bringing in a new housing software system.

Improving housing standards – the aims include addressing hazards such as excessive cold, damp and mould; and finding out why homes in the district are empty and working to bring them back into use.

Working with partners to deliver regeneration – the aims include regenerating under-used garage sites; increasing the number of affordable homes; and disposing of land for 100% affordable housing then ring-fencing the income to support Community Led Housing.

Work to deliver action on climate change – The aims include minimising carbon emissions from new and existing homes and requiring new homes to achieve an energy rating of at least B; and securing funds to help with retrofit improvements such as insulation and ventilation.

The draft strategy will be discussed by the cabinet in January before being put out to a six-week public consultation.

The final product is expected to be published in April or May.