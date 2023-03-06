Public charging points for 18 electric vehicle bays in Eastbourne are to be installed.

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) has signed a 15-year agreement with Connected Kerb, an electric vehicle infrastructure contractor, to provide and set up the charging points while also replacing existing broken rapid charging units.

The charging points will be installed in council-owned car parks by Hyde Gardens, the Redoubt and Devonshire Park.

EBC’s cabinet member for climate change Colin Swansborough said: "The move to electric vehicles, away from the greenhouse gas emissions created by petrol and diesel cars, is critical to achieving our carbon net zero ambition. This agreement is a great step forward towards achieving that goal.”

Electric vehicle charging point. Picture from Eastbourne Borough Council

CEO of Connected Kerb Chris Pateman-Jones added: "Ensuring that areas such as Eastbourne have long-lasting, future-proofed EV charging infrastructure is essential to the UK's aspirations to move to more sustainable forms of transport and meet its net zero targets."

Installation work is starting in April and is expected to be completed in June.

