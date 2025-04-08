Public exhibition to be held on plans for 3,000 West of Ifield homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A public exhibition is to be held on the latest plans for 3,000 homes West of Ifield.

Organised by Homes England, the government body behind the plans, the exhibition will be held at the Apple Tree Centre, Ifield Avenue, from 2-7pm on Wednesday April 30.

The development, which has been included in Horsham District Council’s emerging Local Plan, has been vehemently opposed by Crawley Borough Council and many of the town’s residents.

The exhibition will provide an update on the latest proposals, ahead of the submission of a planning application.

Homes England

Homes England representatives and their advisers will be on hand to explain how previous feedback has influenced the revised plans, give insight into the work undertaken since the previous exhibition, and lay out the vision for the new neighbourhood.

Project manager Rebecca Horrocks said: “A sustainable new neighbourhood at West of Ifield will unlock the opportunity for much-needed jobs, homes and infrastructure, providing more homes where they are needed.

“The development will also contribute schools, community facilities and other infrastructure.”

Homes England said the West of Ifield plans would include 35% affordable homes; a primary school for up to 630 pupils and a secondary school for up to 1,260 students; parks and sports facilities; healthcare and community facilities; and walking and cycle routes.

And the first part of a western link road – rather grandly titled the Crawley Western Multi-Modal Corridor – will be included.

Around 2,800 jobs are expected to be created from the development.

Information displayed at the event will be available at https://westofifield.commonplace.is/

Once submitted, the planning application will be available to view on the Horsham District Council Planning Portal, where members of the public will be able to leave comments.