Public loos in Bosham to be refurbished after council submit plans

Chichester District Council has submitted plans to refurbish a block of public loos in Bosham.
By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:28 BST
The application, which will be considered by the planning committee, calls for the size of the men’s section to be reduced and the disabled WC to be increased to ensure it is compliant with the Disability Discrimination Act.

A cleaners’ cupboard/store will be added along with a new external door.

The revamp of the block in Bosham Lane will be one of four put forward for improvement by the full council in July.

Plans to refurbish a block of public loos in Bosham have been submitted to Chichester District Council. Image: GoogleMapsPlans to refurbish a block of public loos in Bosham have been submitted to Chichester District Council. Image: GoogleMaps
Work on the four will cost more than £240,000 in total, with the money being taken from the general fund reserve.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 23/01216/FU.

