Public toilet refurbishment completed at Hailsham Cemetery

The latest phase of improvement works at Hailsham Cemetery in Ersham Road has now been completed, with a major refurbishment of the public toilet facility on site.

The refurbishment work involved a complete upgrade of the interior of the existing toilet building, as well as tile repairs and the replacement of soffits, gutters and downpipes. The interior walls have been replaced with plastic panelling plastic, while the ceiling has been over-boarded with new plasterboard and the original quarry tile floor replaced with new anti-slip tiles.

The toilet is fully accessible for disabled users and will open to the public imminently.

Further improvements being undertaken at the cemetery include the continuation of the overlaying of footpaths with tarmac, which commenced recently. With town councillors agreeing to allocate Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds towards the completion of the project, the cemetery has already benefited from newly resurfaced footpaths at the entrance to the site and around the chapel to ensure the safety of visitors.

Refurbished public toilet facility at Hailsham Cemetery

More recently, the Town Council's Assets Management Committee has agreed to place a book of remembrance in the side room of the cemetery's chapel, to enable relatives to have tributes entered for loved ones who have passed away. A bespoke glass cabinet will be purchased to house the book, which will be open for visitors to view. A separate cabinet will be sourced to safely exhibit the bell that used to be on the exterior wall of the chapel.

Furthermore, work will commence soon on the refurbishment of an unused small building on site, which will be converted into a much-needed waiting room for members of the public.

The current and future improvement works follow a myriad of other upgrades carried out at the cemetery in recent years, including the refurbishment of the New Garden of Remembrance with the re-laying of paving slabs, installation of a new weed membrane and new gravel.

Work was also carried out on the old chapel, with a full re-roof incorporating new slate tiles, guttering and leadwork. The chapel doors were subsequently replaced with new one, hand-made from oak by a local craftsman and with the original door hinges and handles restored.

Hailsham Cemetery, Ersham Road

Major refurbishment of the Old Garden of Remembrance also took place recently, which included the removal of the area of grass in the middle of the garden - releasing up to 100 additional ashes burial plots.

"I'm delighted that councillors have recognised the importance of continuing with the various improvement work at the cemetery," said Operations and Facilities Manager, Tony Lee. "Footpath renewal, adequate public toilet provision and building enhancements are something we've been working hard on recently and we know that lots of people rely on accessible pathways and decent facilities being available when they're out and about. It makes a real difference if the facilities are well maintained for the public."

"Hailsham Cemetery is a quiet, secluded burial ground run by the Town Council and maintained for maximum peace for those visiting loved ones. We want to ensure that our cemetery provides a fitting and appropriate place for people to visit their loved ones which is why we continue to make improvements by carrying out any upgrades and repair work necessary on site."

"By doing this, we can ensure that the cemetery remains a place the community can be truly proud of."