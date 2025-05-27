The councils have explained why some residents in Adur and Worthing had bins collected late 'or missed altogether'.

Adur and Worthing Councils provided residents with a bin collections update ahead of the bank holiday weekend – ‘at the end of what has been a challenging week for our teams’.

"Mechanical problems with our trucks and unexpected staff absences have meant our bin collection service has been pushed to the limit this week, resulting in many residents unfortunately having their bins collected late or missed altogether,” the councils’ social media post read.

"Unexpected breakdowns and incidents have meant we’re down seven trucks at present, which has significantly impacted our crews. We can only apologise that we haven’t been able to deliver our normal collection service.

"Thursday and Friday saw us catch up on collections for refuse and recycling. Thank you to everyone who left their additional refuse and recycling neatly by the kerbside for our teams to gather on this week’s rounds.”

The councils said garden waste customers ‘suffered the most’ last week. This was ‘due to the lack of available trucks and staff’.

The councils added: “Our teams have been doing what they can to catch up on these collections.”

Staff worked on Saturday (May 24) to collect any green-lidded bins or sacks they missed on Friday in Lancing, Sompting and Broadwater.

Residents whose garden waste was uncollected were asked to leave their bins out. The councils added: “We’ll do our best to make the collection on Saturday. If customers have any excess garden waste, please leave it alongside your bins in an open bag on your next collection day.”

The councils planned to resume collections on Tuesday, rolling all non-collected green waste customers to their next scheduled collection.

You can check your next bin collection day at www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/bin-day/

The councils said: “Any additional refuse waste or recycling will continue to be collected from all households. Please leave excess recycling in an untied bag or a suitable container alongside your bins.

"We apologise for the disruption and understand the frustration this has caused. We’re doing all we can to ensure our service resumes to normal as soon as possible.”