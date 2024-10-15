Recycling campaign in West Sussex: What can be recycled where you live?

An annual event, which celebrates recycling across the country, is underway.

The campaign, organised by Recycle Now, has been publicised this week by Arun District Council.

A council spokesperson said: “Research shows that while we’re a nation of recyclers and nine out of ten people regularly recycle, nearly eight out of ten of us (79 per cent) put one or more items into the bin that could have been recycled.

“This year’s theme is ‘Rescue Me - Recycle’, focusing on saving those commonly missed recyclables from the general waste bin and making sure they end up in the recycling bin!

Recycle Now has created a team of characters to bring the campaign to life and is asking everyone to Rescue Me – Recycle. Photo: Arun District CouncilRecycle Now has created a team of characters to bring the campaign to life and is asking everyone to Rescue Me – Recycle. Photo: Arun District Council
“Arun District Council will be sharing posts on social media, so you can find out more about the plight of the five ill-fated packaging heroes.

"Recycle Now has created a team of characters to bring the campaign to life and is asking everyone to Rescue Me – Recycle.”

To find out what can be recycled where you live, enter your postcode here: Recycling Locator | Recycle Now

