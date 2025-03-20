Recycling Centres in West Sussex to extend opening hours from 1 April 2025

Recycling Centres across West Sussex will switch to extended spring/summer opening hours from 1 April 2025, giving residents more opportunity to recycle their household waste.

The spring/summer opening hours will remain in place until 30 September 2025 and will not be affected by bank holidays, including the Easter bank holidays at the end of April.

Cllr Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “Ensuring our residents can recycle as much as possible in a cost-effective way is a key element of our Council Plan. As we approach springtime and warmer weather, Recycling Centres are usually at their busiest. To help accommodate this, we are providing longer opening hours to give residents more opportunity to visit the sites.

“An added benefit of our ‘Book to Recycle’ system means residents will be able to easily see when their local centre is open when making an appointment.”

Residents are reminded to make an appointment before visiting all West Sussex Recycling Centres. Slots are easy to book and can be made up to 14 days in advance or on the same day where available.

Since its introduction in February 2024, the Book to Recycle system has processed over 1.7 million bookings. However, 10% of these appointments were missed. Residents who no longer need their appointment are asked to cancel via the confirmation email so that someone else can make use of the slot.

From 1 April 2025, Recycling Centres will be open as follows:

Billingshurst open 9am to 6pm every day except Thursday and Friday.

Bognor Regis open 9am to 6pm every day except Thursday and Friday.

Burgess Hill open 9am to 6pm every day.

Chichester open 9am to 6pm every day.

Crawley open 9am to 6pm every day.

East Grinstead open 9am to 6pm every day except Tuesday and Wednesday.

Horsham open 9am to 6pm every day except Tuesday and Wednesday.

Littlehampton open 9am to 6pm every day except Tuesday and Wednesday.

Midhurst open 9am to 6pm every day except Tuesday and Wednesday.

Shoreham-by-Sea open 9am to 6pm every day except Monday and Tuesday.

Worthing open 9am to 6pm every day.

For a handy A-Z guide on what can and can’t be recycled go to westsussex.gov.uk/recyclingatoz.

Slots for all sites can be booked online by visiting www.westsussex.gov.uk/BookToRecycleor over the phone by calling 01243 642106.