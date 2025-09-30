Redevelopment work planned for Polegate pub

Redevelopment work has been proposed for a pub in Polegate.

The plans, if approved, would see exterior work done to the Horse and Groom on the high street.

In the design and access statement, the proposal for the redevelopment would see the ‘improvement to access to the bar area’.

The work, if approved, would see the formation of new steps to the bar entrance as well as the installation of new paving beds and festoon lighting to the beer garden.

Four parking spaces adjacent to the main entrance as well as one disabled parking space would also be removed.

The design and access statement added: “The proposed paved areas and festoon lighting are to provide a more enjoyable external garden area

“Parking spaces have been removed from the front elevation area to improve the sense of arrival and guest safety when accessing and leaving the building.

“The use of the existing garden seating area will not be changed by the proposed works and only add to the capacity of the garden area. The addition of this will cause no harm to anyone or anything, but will, together with the other external improvements improve the visual appearance of the external seating area.

“The new bar stepped access is to replace the existing arrangement which is a hazard to guests and staff alike.”

The target decision date for the new plans is October 31. (reference: WD/2025/2078/F).