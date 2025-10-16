'Reflects our deep commitment' - Shoreham children’s home rated outstanding by Ofsted

A children’s home in Shoreham has received glowing praise from Ofsted, retaining its ‘outstanding’ grading.

West Sussex County Council’s Breakwater children’s home in Shoreham has once again been rated outstanding by Ofsted, following its latest inspection in August this year.

The home was given top marks for the overall experiences and progress of children and young people; how well children and young people are helped and protected and the effectiveness of leaders and managers.

The Ofsted report highlighted Breakwater’s exceptional ability to provide a safe, nurturing, and empowering environment for children with social, emotional and mental health needs.

Inspectors praised staff at the home for ‘exceptional levels of nurture, enabling children to make remarkable progress across all areas of their lives’.

Councillor Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children, young people and learning, said: “This outstanding rating is a testament to the incredible work of the Breakwater team.

"It reflects our deep commitment as a county council to providing children and young people with the best possible care and support they need to thrive. We are determined to ensure every child in our care feels safe, heard, and hopeful for their future.

“The county council has invested a significant amount into the refurbishment of Breakwater and some of our other children’s homes. It is good to see that this, coupled with the highly effectively leadership team, has helped the home achieve an outstanding rating.”

The Ofsted report noted that Breakwater is operated by the local authority and provides care for up to six children, with ‘social and emotional difficulties’. The home consists of a four-bedroomed house and a separate two-bedroomed bungalow for children working towards independent living. At the time of this inspection, there were five children living in the home.

The inspection report read: “The children’s home provides highly effective services that consistently exceed the standards of good. The actions of the children’s home contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people who need help, protection and care.

"Children thrive due to the care and support provided by a highly skilled and dedicated staff team. Strong, trusting relationships are formed between children and staff, offering the stability and consistency essential for children’s development. Staff demonstrate exceptional levels of nurture, enabling children to make remarkable progress across all areas of their lives from their initial starting points.

“Children achieve outstanding outcomes in education, social development and emotional well-being. School attendance remains consistently high. Staff provide expert support to children who find engaging with learning challenging, helping them build the confidence and motivation needed to succeed. This year three children successfully completed their GCSEs and are now focusing on their next steps at college or in work.”

Inspectors found that staff ‘talk with passion and enthusiasm’ about the achievements and progress of children.

"They balance this perfectly with a deep and insightful understanding of the complex lives that the children have experienced,” the report added.

"Despite obstacles to engagement and progress, children have excelled this year.

"Staff ensure that they seek out additional learning and support when working with children. They ensure that they have the knowledge and information they need to make children’s time at the home successful. Staff help children with complex emotional and behavioural needs to understand the impact of their early life experiences.

"Through nurturing care, children are supported to make sense of their childhood experiences and build positive memories during their time at the home.”

Professionals ‘speak highly of the staff and manager’, the inspectors said. They also note ‘significant improvements’ in children’s confidence, emotional well-being and behaviours as a direct result of the time they spend at the home.

The report continued: “Staff possess a thorough understanding of each child’s specific vulnerabilities. They are confident in using both internal and external safeguarding procedures and reporting systems. Strong partnerships are maintained with professionals involved in each child’s support network.

“Staff maintain a sharp focus on risk management, resulting in a significant reduction in behaviours such as going missing, self-harm, vulnerability to exploitation and other challenging behaviours.

"There have been no incidents of physical restraint. Behaviour is managed through dialogue and discussion with children. This helps children to understand what positive relationships look like. As a result, the atmosphere in the home is full of mutual respect and positivity.”

The ‘experienced’ registered manager was praised for being ‘highly motivated’ and providing ‘clear leadership’ to ensure that children experience high standards of care.

The inspectors added: “He has an in-depth understanding of the children’s needs and is committed to achieving the best possible outcomes. He is a powerful advocate for the rights of the children in his care and will always champion them in any decisions about their futures. He role models this superbly to the whole team and as a result all staff share these values and attributes.

"Staff feel well supported by the whole leadership team and describe supervision as excellent.”

All six of West Sussex County Council’s children’s homes are rated either as outstanding or good.

The county council is pleased with ‘this continued recognition’ from Ofsted, which ‘reinforces’ its dedication to deliver ‘high-quality, child-centred services that make a lasting difference in young lives’.