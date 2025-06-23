Refurbishment of Hailsham Town Council offices: Interview with operations manager Tony Lee

Following the completion of extensive refurbishment and electrical works at the Hailsham Town Council offices in Market Street, Operations & Facilities Manager, Tony Lee reflects on what has been a busy year overseeing this essential project.

Since last summer, the Council's office and public enquiries desk/reception area were temporarily relocated to the Station Youth Centre in Western Road. This move facilitated a comprehensive electrical rewire of the 15th century Grade 2 listed Inglenook/Fleur de Lys building.

The project has now been completed, and staff are delighted to be back in their original offices.

In addition to a complete electrical rewire across both floors of the Council offices and adjoining heritage centre, the building has undergone significant refurbishment, including the installation of new fire doors to enhance safety, a freshly redecorated interior with modern finishes, brand new public reception area and new carpets throughout.

Operations & Facilities Manager, Tony Lee

Q: What prompted the refurbishment of the Town Council Offices?

Tony Lee:

The refurbishment was long overdue. The building, being a Grade II listed 15th-century property, had not undergone major electrical or structural upgrades in many years. We identified the need for a complete electrical rewire to bring the building up to modern safety standards. Once that decision was made, it made sense to carry out a wider programme of improvements at the same time and for me it has been a real labour of love.

Q: What work was carried out during the refurbishment?

Tony Lee:

Actually, quite a lot. The most essential part was the full electrical rewire throughout both floors of the building. We also installed new fire doors and fire protection to meet current safety regulations. On top of the functional upgrades, we redecorated the entire interior, fitted new carpets, and installed brand-new office furniture - including our enhanced public enquiries desk and reception area. It's a total refresh of the space - more modern, more practical, and a lot more welcoming.

Q: How long were Council services operating from the temporary location, and how did that arrangement work?

Tony Lee:

We were based at the Station Youth Centre in Western Road from July 2024 until just recently. That temporary setup allowed us to continue delivering services to residents without disruption. The Youth Centre team were incredibly accommodating, and we’re grateful for their support. That said, it's great to be back in our own space now.

Q: What improvements will the public notice when visiting the refurbished offices?

Tony Lee:

First and foremost, the space feels brighter, more open and more accessible. The public enquiries desk and reception area are fully refurbished and designed to be more comfortable and efficient for face-to-face enquiries. The building is now safer, with better lighting, improved fire safety features and upgraded accessibility, but we have retained the charm of the building.

Q: How do you think these changes will benefit both the public and Council staff?

Tony Lee:

For staff, it's a much-improved working environment - safer, more comfortable, and better equipped for day-to-day operations. For the public, the experience is more welcoming and professional. We've created a space that reflects the Council's commitment to serving the community and investing in our infrastructure.

Q: What are the current opening hours for the public to access Council services at the refurbished offices?

Tony Lee:

The public enquiries desk and reception in Market Street are now open Monday to Friday, from 9am to 4pm. We encourage residents to drop in during those hours if they have questions about the services which the Town Council provides, need support, or want to speak to someone in person.

Q: Finally, what message would you like to share with the public now that the work is complete?

Tony Lee:

Just a big thank you. We really appreciate everyone's patience while the work was being carried out. We know it was a long wait, but we're confident the improvements were worth it. We're proud of the result, and we're looking forward to welcoming people back to a safer, more functional and more attractive Council office.