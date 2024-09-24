Regeneration opportunities for bus station and depot to be discussed at council meetings
The proposals, which include relocating Stagecoach to a new depot facility, would mean that the company would be able to electrify their fleet of buses. Other benefits from the proposed changes include improving accessibility to bus services for disabled customers; easing traffic congestion around the gyratory; and improving air quality.
The proposals also include improvements to the public spaces around the area and the introduction of additional bus stops around the transport hub of the railway station to improve the routes and travel times.
The proposed new bus stops would have bus shelters and real time passenger information displays, with access to nearby toilet facilities; electric vehicle charging points; bike racks, cafés and car parking. The council is also considering the option to develop a small customer waiting facility.
The walkway and spaces between the station and Avenue de Chartres would be improved and enhanced, including the introduction of new walking and cycling links. Artistic impression illustrations have been released by the council for people to view.
If the proposals are recommended by Cabinet to Full Council, Marc Reddy, the Managing Director of Stagecoach, is expected to attend the Full Council meeting on 1 October to explain his support for the regeneration of the area.
If approved at this stage, work will begin on determining the best use of the bus station, depot, and Basin Road car park sites, as part of the wider plans to regenerate the southern part of Chichester and to provide the best outcomes for the city, its residents, and the local economy. This would include developing a number of options for the sites. This includes exploring the option of moving the council’s headquarters to a more sustainable location, in response to new ways of working.
The existing bus station and bus depot sites are owned by Chichester District Council and are currently leased to Stagecoach on a long-term basis. The current bus station site does not provide any customer facilities or a waiting room, and Stagecoach have confirmed that they do not want to operate a customer waiting room. They have stated that customers prefer to wait under a bus shelter at the bus stop so that they can see their bus approaching. West Sussex County Council have also confirmed that they do not want to provide a new customer waiting facility. However, Chichester District councillors have requested that a small customer waiting facility is considered as part of any future options work.
This work is part of the Chichester City Regeneration Project. It has also been prioritised as a key site within the Regeneration Strategy, which is also due to be considered at the Cabinet meeting on 30 September.
Those wishing to watch the Cabinet and Full Council meetings can visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/viewcouncilmeetings.
