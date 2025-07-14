Reminder: Hailsham Town Council annual accounts available for viewing
The inspection period is open until Friday, 25th July 2025, and members of the public are invited to view the documents in person at the Town Council Offices in Market Street, Hailsham, during regular opening hours (Monday to Friday, 9am-4pm).
The Annual Accounts provide a detailed overview of the Council's financial activity over the past year, including how public funds have been managed and spent across local services, community projects, and operational needs.
"This is an important opportunity for members of the public to see, in detail, how their local council is managing its finances," said Becky White, Responsible Finance Officer at Hailsham Town Council. "We welcome any resident who wishes to view the accounts or ask questions about our financial management over the past year."
"We understand that public trust is built on transparency and clear communication, especially when it comes to how taxpayers' money is being used."
"That’s why we're fully committed to providing residents with access to our accounts and encouraging community engagement in the financial decisions we make. By reviewing the accounts, residents can gain a better understanding of the costs of running local services and how funding priorities are set."
She added that transparency is central to the Council's approach, and the inspection period is part of fulfilling both legal obligations and public accountability. Residents can view not only the unaudited Annual Return but also supporting documents such as receipts, contracts, and expenditure records.
What Residents Can Expect to See
The Annual Accounts include:
- Income from precepts, grants and other sources
- Detailed spending across Council services and projects
- Year-end balances and financial reserves
- Budget performance comparisons
- Payments over £500
- Governance and internal control statements
Further Information
Residents can find more financial information, including regular updates and past reports, on the Hailsham Town Council website: www.hailsham-tc.gov.uk.