Reminder: Hailsham Town Council annual accounts available for viewing

Hailsham Town Council is reminding residents that the Annual Accounts for the financial year ending 31 March 2025 are currently available for public inspection.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inspection period is open until Friday, 25th July 2025, and members of the public are invited to view the documents in person at the Town Council Offices in Market Street, Hailsham, during regular opening hours (Monday to Friday, 9am-4pm).

The Annual Accounts provide a detailed overview of the Council's financial activity over the past year, including how public funds have been managed and spent across local services, community projects, and operational needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is an important opportunity for members of the public to see, in detail, how their local council is managing its finances," said Becky White, Responsible Finance Officer at Hailsham Town Council. "We welcome any resident who wishes to view the accounts or ask questions about our financial management over the past year."

Town Council Offices, Market Street, Hailsham

"We understand that public trust is built on transparency and clear communication, especially when it comes to how taxpayers' money is being used."

"That’s why we're fully committed to providing residents with access to our accounts and encouraging community engagement in the financial decisions we make. By reviewing the accounts, residents can gain a better understanding of the costs of running local services and how funding priorities are set."

She added that transparency is central to the Council's approach, and the inspection period is part of fulfilling both legal obligations and public accountability. Residents can view not only the unaudited Annual Return but also supporting documents such as receipts, contracts, and expenditure records.

What Residents Can Expect to See

The Annual Accounts include:

Income from precepts, grants and other sources

Detailed spending across Council services and projects

Year-end balances and financial reserves

Budget performance comparisons

Payments over £500

Governance and internal control statements

Further Information

Residents can find more financial information, including regular updates and past reports, on the Hailsham Town Council website: www.hailsham-tc.gov.uk.