Replacing Chichester public toilets could cost council more than £200k
During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (June 11), members recommended that £206,206 be taken from reserves to cover the scheme.
If approved by the full council, the current block will be demolished and three units, which will be directly accessible from the street, will be built along with a pocket park and bicycle parking.
Two of the new toilets will be unisex and one will be compliant with the Disability Discrimination Act, accessible by wheelchairs and mobility scooters.
The refurbishment of five public toilets across the district has been in the pipeline for a while.
A budget of £145,000 for the Tower Street site was approved in 2018 before the entire project was put on hold during the pandemic.
In December 2023, cabinet approved the appointment of a contractor to deliver the work at Tower Street and sites in Priory Park, Market Road, Bosham Lane, Bosham; and East Beach, Selsey.
Harsha Desai, cabinet member for growth and place, said: “Signage will be introduced to the site before demolition to advise the public what is happening.
“Once demolition starts, there will be signage to ensure the public are aware of the locations of alternative facilities in the city centre.
“Efforts will be taken to minimise the period of closure whilst the work takes place.”
An application seeking permission to demolish the Tower Street toilets will be considered by the planning committee on Wednesday (June 12), where it is recommended for approval.