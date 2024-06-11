Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to demolish and replace a toilet block in Tower Street could cost Chichester District Council more than £200,000.

During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (June 11), members recommended that £206,206 be taken from reserves to cover the scheme.

If approved by the full council, the current block will be demolished and three units, which will be directly accessible from the street, will be built along with a pocket park and bicycle parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of the new toilets will be unisex and one will be compliant with the Disability Discrimination Act, accessible by wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

Tower Street public toilets. Image: Google Maps

The refurbishment of five public toilets across the district has been in the pipeline for a while.

A budget of £145,000 for the Tower Street site was approved in 2018 before the entire project was put on hold during the pandemic.

In December 2023, cabinet approved the appointment of a contractor to deliver the work at Tower Street and sites in Priory Park, Market Road, Bosham Lane, Bosham; and East Beach, Selsey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harsha Desai, cabinet member for growth and place, said: “Signage will be introduced to the site before demolition to advise the public what is happening.

“Once demolition starts, there will be signage to ensure the public are aware of the locations of alternative facilities in the city centre.

“Efforts will be taken to minimise the period of closure whilst the work takes place.”