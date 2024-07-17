Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to spend more than £200,000 replacing a city centre toilet block have been approved by Chichester District Council.

The refurbishment of five public toilets across the district has been in the pipeline for a while.

In December 2023, cabinet approved the appointment of a contractor to deliver the work, and the loos in Priory Park and Bosham Lane, Bosham, are already completed.

Now £206,206 will be taken from reserves to deal with the ones in Tower Street.

Tower Street public toilets. Image: Google Maps

During a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (July 16), it was agreed that, once the current block is demolished, three units, which will be directly accessible from the street, will be built along with a pocket park and bicycle parking.

Two of the new toilets will be unisex and one will be compliant with the Disability Discrimination Act, accessible by wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

Harsha Desai, cabinet member for growth and place, said: “Signage will be introduced to the site before demolition to advise the public what is happening.

“Once demolition starts, there will be signage to ensure the public are aware of the locations of alternative facilities in the city centre.

“Efforts will be taken to minimise the period of closure whilst the work takes place.”

An application seeking permission to demolish the toilet block was deferred by the planning committee in June until a consultation on the plans for the site had been completed.

The application was then delegated to officers for approval.

Demolition work is expected to start in mid-September, while the new design for the site should be on the council’s website in a few weeks.