Replacing Halnaker stables with 26 homes back before planners
The application to develop the Rohan Stables site on the A285 opposite Tinwood Lane, has been recommended for approval to a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday September 11.
The plans were deferred early in August as some committee members felt that 26 homes would be too much for the site and asked for the matter to be discussed with the applicant.
Planning officers warned at the time that a delay in making a decision could lead to applicant B.Yond Homes Ltd launching an appeal against non-determination.
If the development is finally approved, it will be made up of four one-bedroom flats, four two-bedroom bungalows, five two-bedroom houses, one three-bedroom bungalow, eight three-bedroom houses and four four-bedroom houses.
Eight of the properties will be classed as affordable.
A design and access statement submitted with the application said a large buffer zone would sit between the site and Devil’s Ditch, a late-Iron Age earthwork classified as a scheduled ancient monument which runs along the northern boundary.
The statement added: “The proposed development carefully respects the scheduled ancient monument of the Devil’s Ditch, setting back the development with a buffer agreed with Historic England, and thus providing essential open space and significant biodiversity gains.
“With a focus on achieving energy efficiency, the units have been designed to overlook public areas ensuring important frontage development to streets, whilst ensuring safety and security to occupants and users.
“Once built, [it] will be an attractive development, promoting a sense of place whilst providing occupants with a sense of community, ownership and belonging.”
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 23/02169/FUL.
