Rescheduled Martello Toilets official opening
Some further improvements to the new facilities at Martello have been identified and, as such, the official opening ceremony is being rescheduled to allow these to take place.
The newly refurbished public toilets have been open to the public since mid-June. This has been part of a gradual opening to enable the Town Council to monitor and evaluate these new facilities and review any further improvements.
Some further improvements have been identified and the Town Council is working with the relevant partners to move the additional works forward as swiftly as possible. Subject to the works required, the public toilets will remain open while improvements are made, as will the new café.
The new toilets and café facilities at Martello were going to be officially opened with a ceremony taking place at the site on Tuesday 30th July at 12 noon. However, the Town Council has taken the sensible decision to postpone the official opening ceremony until these additional works are completed. The rescheduled date will be announced in due course.
The Town Council continues to gather feedback from members of the public using the public toilets and posters with a QR link to an online feedback form can be found at the facilities.
The Town Council would like to take this opportunity to thank all who have provided feedback on the new facilities so far. Your feedback has been extremely useful in assisting the Town Council in ensuring these community facilities are delivered to a high standard and in line with public need.
