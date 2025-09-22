Rescue your recycling – recycle Right and reduce waste

Did you know that, if everyone in the UK recycled an empty aerosol, enough energy would be saved to run a TV in 273,000 homes for a year?

Aerosols are one of the UK’s most binned items, together with yoghurt pots, cleaning product bottles with triggers, toilet roll tubes, aftershave and perfume bottles – all of which can be recycled.

Recycle Week (22-28 September) is encouraging everyone to rescue items that can be recycled from ending up in your general rubbish bin.

More opportunities to recycle in Brighton & Hove

Brighton & Hove recently expanded the range of items they collect for recycling.

Residents can now put plastic pots, tubs and trays in with their dry mixed recycling.

Items include:

Plastic pots used for yoghurt, prepared fruit, mini desserts, soup, cosmetics

Plastic tubs for margarine, chocolate, pasta sauce, ice cream, baked goods such as bite-sized flapjacks, laundry powder

Plastic trays or bowls such as meat and fish trays, ready meal bowls or trays, snack and salad containers, fruit punnets, containers for fresh or prepared vegetables, cakes and pastries, trays inside boxes of chocolates

Toothpaste tubes

Councillor Tim Rowkins recycling pots, tubs and trays at a Hove recycling point

They can go in either kerbside recycling or communal recycling (bins with light blue or black lids) alongside plastic bottles, empty aerosols, tins and cans, paper and cardboard.

With pots, tubs and trays, it’s important to remove the plastic film first, as that can’t be recycled and – as with all recycling – put them in the bin clean, dry and loose.

Give food containers a rinse and shake dry before placing them in your household recycling bin or communal recycling.

Any clean plastic film and packaging that we can’t collect can be recycled at supermarkets, along with carrier bags when they are no longer usable.

Plastic pots, tubs and trays are now included in recycling collections in Brighton & Hove

Residents can recycle glass bottles and jars (with metal lids on) in their separate glass box or bin, or at a recycling point in the bins with burgundy lids.

Councillor Tim Rowkins, Cabinet member for Net Zero and Environmental Services, said: “We’ve made major progress this year on expanding the range of materials available for recycling, including food waste, which has just started in the east of the city.

“Here in Brighton & Hove, we want to make it easy and convenient for residents to recycle. Nearly 8 out of 10 of us in the UK throw items in the bin that could be recycled*, and in the coming months we’ll be putting in place more improvements to help residents recycle more and recycle right.”

What happens to the recycling?

Keep recycling clean, dry and loose

The recycling collected in the city is sorted and separated into different materials – such as paper, plastics and metals – at the Hollingdean Materials Recovery Facility. They are then baled and sent to market to be transformed into new products, contributing to a circular economy. Garden and food waste are turned into compost.

Waste that can’t be recycled is used to generate electricity at the Newhaven Energy Recovery Facility, which creates enough energy to power 25,000 homes a year.

Discover more things to rescue from the bin and where to recycle them at: www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/recycleright

*Source: WRAP October 2024