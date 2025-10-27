Reserved matters application submitted for 360 new homes in East Sussex

A reserved matters application has been submitted for plans to build 360 new homes in East Sussex.

The application, referred to as Amberstone Park, comprises of approximately 25.7 hectares of farmland, and is located in the southern part of the Wealden District, to the east of Hellingly village and north of Hailsham.

Reserved matters are specific details of a development that are ‘reserved’ to be submitted for approval after an outline planning permission has been granted.

Alongside the new homes proposed, sports pitches, internal access roads and footpaths, extra car parking and urban drainage systems have also bee proposed as part of the development.

The proposed layout of the 360-home development Bellway hopes to build on land it has acquired in Hellingly. Picture: Bellway

The design and access statement read: “Two new access points will be created from New Road, accommodating vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.

“New pedestrian and cycle links will connect Amberstone Park to Hellingly Country Park via a footbridge and to Park Woods.

"Circular walking and cycling routes will be incorporated within the development to encourage active travel.

"The proposals maintain the green infrastructure network set out at outline stage, including: landscape buffers to Hellingly Country Park, New Road, and neighbouring properties, areas for informal open space, children’s play, sports pitches and allotments, located as per the outline plans.

“A range of house types will be provided, focusing on starter and family homes, with some apartments and terraces to diversify the mix.

“35% affordable housing will be delivered.”

Mark Harrop, Sales Director at Bellway Kent who are developing the building of the new homes, added: “Bellway Kent has a long-standing commitment to building high-quality homes in East Sussex and if our detailed plans for here are approved, this will bring the number of new homes we are delivering in the county to 860.

“35 per cent of the homes we build would be affordable properties for local people though low-cost rent, shared ownership and the First Homes scheme whereby properties are offered to first-time buyers at a discounted price.

“We are already building new homes at Woodbury Manor, which is just a mile and a half down the road in Hailsham. The new properties we plan to build in Hellingly will complement this development and give more families the chance to make their home in this beautiful part of the world.”