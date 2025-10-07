Residents and organisations invited to have their say on revised Contaminated Land Strategy for the district

Chichester District Council is inviting residents and organisations to share their views on its refreshed Contaminated Land Strategy, as part of a public consultation running from 27 October to 24 November 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The strategy, which outlines how the council identifies and manages potentially contaminated land across the district, has been reviewed to ensure it remains in line with national guidance and reflects local priorities. It plays a key role in protecting public health, safeguarding the environment, and supporting the safe and sustainable redevelopment of land.

At a meeting held on Tuesday 7 October 2025, the council’s Cabinet approved the revised strategy, which will cover the period 2026-2031, and agreed that it should be shared for feedback as part of a public consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This five-year refresh of our Contaminated Land Strategy is part of our ongoing commitment to best practice in managing contaminated land,” says Cllr Jonathan Brown, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for the Environment at Chichester District Council.

The strategy has been reviewed to ensure it remains in line with national guidance and reflects local priorities.

“As a council, we have a statutory duty to set out how we will identify and manage land that could pose a risk to health, the environment, or buildings across the district. We want to ensure our strategy continues to reflect the needs of our communities and supports the safe, sustainable use of land in our area, and so it’s important that we regularly review our approach.

“While only minor updates have been required as part of the current review, it’s important that residents, businesses and organisations have the opportunity to view the strategy and share their thoughts.”

The updated strategy will continue to support the council’s work in identifying land that may be contaminated due to historic industrial use; assessing risks to human health, water resources, and the wider environment; and working with landowners and developers to ensure safe and sustainable land use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultation will go live on Monday 27 October 2025, and people will be able to view the strategy and find out how to share their views at: www.chichester.gov.uk/contaminatedland. The deadline for responses will be 5pm on Monday 24 November 2025.