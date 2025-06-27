Residents concerned by plans to build 10,000 new homes between Crawley and Horsham take part in protest walk

Concerned residents braved the heat to take part in a walk led by the Save West of Ifield (SWOI) campaign group.

SWOI is fighting to prevent Homes England and Horsham District Council (HDC) from building up to 10,000 houses around the west of Crawley from Ifield, through Lambs Green to Faygate.

The walk, which took place on Sunday, June 22, explored the area that would be covered in 3,000 new houses if Homes England proceed with their plans.

Participants learned about the various species that inhabit the area and its heritage, raising awareness about the potential consequences of the proposed development.

The walk served as an opportunity for the community to come together and discuss their concerns about the future of their local environment.

Fenella Maitland-Smith, chair of SWOI, said: “The proposals for the West of Ifield appear to be seriously inadequate and likely to have disastrous consequences for residents, both new and existing.

“First, Crawley sewage treatment works are already at capacity, and Thames Water is nearing bankruptcy.

“Homes England's claim that Thames Water is legally obliged to handle additional capacity is unacceptable, especially with the ongoing sewage spills polluting the River Mole.

“Second, Homes England believe they can meet water neutrality requirements by harvesting rainwater and extracting groundwater through boreholes.

“But the Environment Agency hasn't yet decided whether this is feasible and sustainable. It all sounds like an untested and expensive mitigation.

“Third their transport plans are deeply flawed. The only access to Phase 1 of the West of Ifield is via narrow country lanes, and existing roads will be closed, leading to increased dangerous rat-running through residential areas, including Ifield and Rusper conservation areas.

“Shockingly, Homes England representatives admitted to not visiting the affected roads, making this a largely desk-based exercise.

“Their assumptions about residents walking or cycling instead of driving are unrealistic.

“We believe their traffic modelling severely underestimates the impact on local traffic, congestion, and air pollution.

“It's unsurprising that Crawley Council remains firmly opposed to the West of Ifield plans.

“Unfortunately, the Examination of the HDC draft Plan was halted before addressing West of Ifield.

“The Inspector had already questioned whether its impact on Crawley had been properly assessed and mitigated.

“For us, the answer is clearly no.”

A Homes England spokesperson said: “Our proposals for a maximum of 3,000 homes at West of Ifield will deliver significant public benefits including new homes, schools, SEND and nursery provisions, sports facilities and a new neighbourhood centre.

“A new seven-hectare area north of Hyde Hill Ancient Woodland will be set aside for nature conservation, ensuring a positive ecological impact and biodiversity net gain.

“Our mission as the government's housing and regeneration agency is to build much needed homes and thriving places for people across England.

“We look forward to continuing to work with all stakeholders, including future Ifield residents, as part of the planning application process and will ensure that the new neighbourhood for Crawley provides not only homes but also the infrastructure to support them.”

A Horsham District Council spokesperson said: “The Council recognises that local residents have concerns about Homes England’s proposals.

“We wish to make clear that the draft Local Plan proposed to allocate a site for 3,000 homes.

“There is no allocation or clear proposal for a larger scheme of 10,000 homes on land West of Ifield.

“The Local Plan Inspector examining the Horsham District Local Plan has recommended that it should be withdrawn – a judgement that the Council strongly disagrees with.

“The examination of the plan considered high level strategic matters such as housing numbers and the legal duty to co-operate.

“The examination was halted before the West of Ifield site was considered.

“The Inspector did not make any judgement on the impacts of this specific development on Crawley or anywhere else.

“The Council cannot control the timing of when an application on this site is permitted, and whether this may come forward before the next steps for plan making in the District have been determined.

“However any application will still need to consider and address impacts on open space, continued access to rural countryside for Crawley residents, comprehensive transport improvements, focused on sustainable travel, and take into account any requirements from Thames Water in terms of any additional capacity for the sewerage network.

“If an application is received the community will have an opportunity to comment on the proposals which are submitted and any comments will be taken into account as part of the determination of the application.”

A Crawley Borough Council spokesperson said: “Crawley Borough Council is not the planning authority for this land, and we have clearly stated our opposition to the proposals on a number of occasions and to the relevant planning authority, Horsham District Council.”