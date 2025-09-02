Residents give mixed reactions to proposed Aldi in Polegate

Mixed reactions have been given by local residents to plans for a new Aldi in Polegate.

The shop could be built on the former Hindslands Playing Fields off Eastbourne Road if the plans are approved.

Local residents are being invited to have their say on the development which, according to proposals, would see a £7 million investment into the local economy.

The shop would also create up to 40 new full-time jobs, with ‘additional employment opportunities’ created during construction, according to proposals.

A computer generated image of the new store in Polegate. Photo: contributed

The 1,230 sqm shop would have 118 car parking spaces, including seven accessible spaces and eight parent and child spaces, in addition to four electric vehicle charging points. Further points may be added in the future.

The site forms part of the broader ‘Land at South Polegate Strategic Development Area’ identified in Wealden District Council’s (WDC) Local plan.

Objecting to to the proposal, resident Mary Portway wrote: “Should this be allowed it will cause traffic chaos on the A2270. In the next seven to eight years there will be another 1,000 houses built within 100 yard of this proposal with no vehicular access proposed between the two.

"Not only will cars be travelling from a distance to the store but many of those 1,000 residents will be moving onto the A2270 to access the store therefore exacerbating the already busy road.

"For Polegate to lose yet more green habitat would just prove that the residents are considered of little value to the District and County.”

Polegate Town Council also submitted a formal objection to the plans, stating: “The Council has raised a number of concerns relating to access, highways, traffic impact, public transport, environmental considerations, and the overall scale of the proposed development.

"These comments reflect the Council’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of local residents and ensuring that any development is appropriate, safe, and sustainable.”

However, the proposal has been met with support by some, with Rob McClellan, Aldi Real Estate Director, stating that the company was ‘delighted’ by community support to the plans.

In a written letter of support to the plans submitted to Wealden District Council, Peter Jessop wrote: “I am writing to submit my comments in support of a new Aldi store in Polegate.

“This application would deliver a number of benefits to the local area, including:

“Reduced travel times and improved access to high quality, affordable food for local people, [and] up to 40 new jobs in the area.

“I hope that the council will act in the interests of local people by approving this application.”

In another letter of support, Laura Bowden wrote: “This application would deliver a number of benefits to the local area including greater affordable produce during a cost of living crisis.”

People can view the full planning application at: www.planning.wealden.gov.uk using reference WD/2025/0904/MAJ.