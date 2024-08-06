A borough council in Sussex said residents should ‘not feel threatened’ after details of a protest in the town emerged on social media.

Sussex Police said it is ‘aware of growing public concern’ following recent far-right criminal disorder seen across the country.

It comes amid reports that ‘peaceful protests’ have been planned across Sussex – including in Crawley, Hastings and Brighton.

Details of a ‘Crawley protest’ have emerged on social media. ‘Peaceful’ protestors are reportedly set to gather in the town on Friday (August 9).

Crawley Borough Council said now issued a ‘statement of solidarity’, signed by council leader Michael Jones and leader of the opposition, Duncan Crow.

They said: “We have been shocked and saddened to see the violence directed at minority groups and communities over the past week, perpetrated by extremists stirred up by online disinformation and misinformation. There is no justification for this violence; it is simply unacceptable.

"Crawley has not seen the same disorder as other parts of the country. However, we are aware of unverified reports circulating online of potential protests and counter protests in Crawley.

"The council is working closely with Sussex Police, West Sussex County Council and other agencies to provide information and reassurance and to help keep our communities safe. Everyone should be able to go about their daily business and not feel threatened.

“The police have increased patrols in key areas this week and are urging residents speak to officers if you have any questions. To report a crime, call 101. In an emergency, call 999.

“We are a proudly diverse town, where our friends and neighbours come from many different backgrounds, but all come together to make Crawley their home. As a council and a town, we stand together against any form of racism, discrimination and abuse.

"We celebrate Crawley and the people that make it and know that there is far more that unites us than divides us.”