Residents Invited to Annual Town Meeting in Littlehampton

Residents and businesses are being urged to attend the Town’s Annual Town Meeting being held on Thursday 24 April at 18:00 at K2 Community and Youth Centre, Eldon Way, Littlehampton.

This is a meeting of local government electors of Littlehampton where matters of local interest are discussed. Questions can be asked in writing or on the night, the former being the preferred way so that a full answer can be given, you don’t need to attend the meeting to ask a question.

It will be helpful if any questions can be addressed to the Town Clerk via email [email protected] or in writing at the Manor House, Church Street, Littlehampton, prior to the meeting.

Agendas will be available from the Town Council Offices and from the Council’s website littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/committee-meetings at least a week beforehand. Copies will also be available at the meeting.