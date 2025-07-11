Residents invited to shape how the council will consult on future planning decisions in Wealden

Wealden District Council is calling on residents to take part in a consultation that will influence how residents can participate in how planning decisions are made in the district in the future.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has created a new Statement of Community Involvement (SCI) for consultation which outlines how residents will be engaged in planning policy, including the Local Plan, ensuring their voices are heard in shaping the future of the area. The document also highlights the ways that communities can participate in planning applications and the support available for neighbourhood planning groups and community-led initiatives.

The council would like your comments on this new draft document. The consultation runs for eight weeks from 4pm on the 4 July 2025 until 4pm on 29 August 2025, providing an opportunity for residents, businesses, and stakeholders to share their views and help shape a more transparent, accessible, and inclusive planning process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wealden council spokesperson said, "Although there’s no legal requirement for this consultation, we strongly believe in empowering residents from the very beginning—ensuring they have a voice in shaping how the council communicates, consults, and collaborates on planning matters. Planning decisions affect every aspect of community life and is essential that people take part in the consultation, share their views, and help shape policies that will influence the future of planning in Wealden.”

Wealden District Council Logo

Residents can view the draft document and submit their feedback via the Planning Policy consultation portal https://consult.wealden.gov.uk.

For more information and to view or download a copy of the draft document and response form, please visit https://letstalk.wealden.gov.uk/have-your-say-draft-statement-of-community-involvement-sci-consultation