Restaurant plan approved for Bognor Regis

An application was made to Arun District Council to add an extraction unit and make alterations to the shop front to enable change of use from retail under class E at 16 The Precinct.

Approving the application, officers said: “The proposal seeks alterations to enable the premises to change its use from a shop to a restaurant.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Both uses fall within class E and planning permission is not required for the change of use to take place.”

Plans for a restaurant at The Precinct, Aldwick, have been approved

They said opening hours at the existing restaurant at No.7 has permission to open from 7am-11pm and the hours will be conditioned the same.

“The alteration is modest and in keeping with the appearance of others premises within the precinct,” they said.

Aldwick Parish Council provided no objection and there were five letters raising concerns and two with no objection from nearby occupiers.

Issues raised included objections to the noise and smells from the extractor units and noise from vehicles attending the business and the public.

To view the decision go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference AW/406/21/PL.