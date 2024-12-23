Restructuring local government should be decided by councils says Chichester district leader

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The leader of Chichester District Council has said that decisions about local government reorganisation should be made by the councils themselves.

The government’s English Devolution White Paper, which was published earlier this month, proposes replacing district and borough councils with unitary authorities covering more than 500,000 people.

It also proposes extending combined authorities – those made up of more than one council – across the whole country, serving populations of around 1.5 million people.

Each authority would have a mayor.

Adrian Moss, Chichester District Council

The idea is to devolve – transfer – powers from central government to local authorities.

Adrian Moss said the reforms would have ‘a significant impact on every council and community’.

He added: “While we are always open to change, we believe that local government reorganisation should be a matter for councils and local areas to decide.

“As a council that is focused on its local communities; has managed its finances well; and has continued to invest in its services, it is disappointing that it seems that this decision is being made for us.

“We are immensely proud of what our council delivers, and we believe that we are able to achieve this because we are based at the heart of our communities.”

Hypothetically, the whole of Sussex could be governed by three unitary authorities.

Chichester district has a population of around 126,000, Horsham district has 147,000, Crawley borough has 119,000, Worthing borough has 111,000, Adur district has 64,000, Arun district has 165,000, and Mid Sussex has 153,000.

Add that to the 546,000 in East Sussex and that’s a population of just over 1.4million.

But it is early days yet. The government said it would reveal which parts of the country it was prioritising for devolution in due course, with the aim of holding mayoral elections in May 2026.

Mr Moss said: “As you can imagine, we are still reviewing the information that has been released by the government and elements of it are still unclear.

“At the moment, it is business as usual, and we will continue to support our communities to the high standards that they expect.”

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said: “We welcome the publication of the English Devolution White Paper and will consider how to respond following discussion with neighbouring councils.

“We will not be making any further comment until we have considered the content of the paper and reflected on its implications.

“Our focus remains on delivery of core services to our residents in line with the priorities in Our Council Plan, and it is crucial that the government provides sufficient funding to local authorities, in particular to cover the increased costs to those who provide care to vulnerable adults from changes in the National Living Wage and National Insurance.”