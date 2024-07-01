Retrospective plans approved for conversion of former Eastbourne ambulance station into fitness centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former ambulance station in Eastbourne will be converted into a new fitness centre after retrospective plans were approved conditionally.

The applicant, Steve Fry, purchased the property in 2023 for use as a wellness and fitness centre with the application stating that the building required ‘comprehensive refurbishment and redecoration.’

The business, Gain Strength Therapy, has now completed the refurbishment and has moved into the building.

The facilities comprise of a ground floor gym, toilets, two physiotherapy treatment rooms and two offices. The second floor of the building contains a yoga room, treatment room, changing room and toilet.

The application stated: “Having made a large financial commitment to secure the premises, the applicant could not wait indefinitely for a response from the planning department on his pre-application letter.

"Due to the amount of time between submitting the request for pre-application advice and that advice being issued, the applicant has refurbished and fitted out the premises so that he can start accepting clients.”

In the decision notice, the planning officer said: The lack of parking available for this site is far from ideal. The current agreement the applicant has with the neighbouring property currently provides several parking spaces, but these may not always be available.

"Therefore, the lack of parking available for staff and service users is far from ideal but due to the size of the site and the number of attendees when the site is at maximum capacity and taking into consideration that this business functions effectively, an objection due to lack of parking would be difficult to justify.

"However, the applicant will need to make provisions to provide adequate cycle parking for staff and service users within the site.

"The development shall not be occupied until cycle parking/ storage for a minimum of five cycles has been provided in accordance with approved plans.”

Gain Strength Therapy offers ‘tailored, one to one personal training, physiotherapy, sports massage, yoga classes and holistic therapies’ and has been set up by Steve Fry and Hallam Cousins, a qualified personal trainer and physiotherapist.