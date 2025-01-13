Retrospective plans for 8-bedroom HMO in Eastbourne refused by council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Retrospective plans for the conversion of a home in Eastbourne into a eight bedroom HMO (House in Multiple Occupation) has been refused by Eastbourne Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning officers have refused plans for the conversion of the property at 7 Cavendish Avenue in the town on the grounds that future occupiers of the property would have a ‘substandard quality of accommodation.’

The officers report stated: “The proposed rooms 7 and 8 are considered to be self-contained dwellings and by reason of their Gross Internal Area, would fail to meet the minimum internal space standard of at least 37 square metres for a one-bed one-person dwelling defined by the ‘Technical housing standards – nationally described space standards’, and thus would result in substandard quality of accommodation for future occupants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The proposal due to rooms 2 and 4 would have limited outlook and inadequate access to natural light given the positioning of their windows in relationship with the application property and close proximity to the adjoining property number 9 Cavendish Avenue to the north.

Planning officers have refused plans for the conversion of the property at 7 Cavendish Avenue in the town on the grounds that future occupiers of the property would have a ‘substandard quality of accommodation.’ Picture: Google Maps

"The lack of adequate natural daylight and poor level of outlook would create an insular and oppressive space which could have a detrimental impact to any long-term users of those rooms and would thus result in an inadequate living environment for future occupants."

The proposed layout of the house would consist of four en-suite bedrooms alongside a kitchen and dining area on the ground floor with four en-suite bedrooms on the first floor.

The planning officer’s report added that this layout, particularly of rooms 7 and 8 would be considered ‘substandard’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added: “Rooms 7 and 8 are self-contained with private kitchen and washing facilities like the rest of the rooms but these two rooms have their own separate external access from the side access path leading from the front to the back garden.

"This presents two separate flats measuring between 12 square metres and 13.5 square metres in internal floor area compared to the required minimum internal floorspace of 37 square metres as defined in the Technical housing standards.

"The proposed type and level of accommodation provided for rooms 7 and 8 is considered substandard.”