Retrospective plans for the conversion of a house into a seven bedroom HMO (House for Multiple Occupation) has been refused by Eastbourne Borough Council.

The application site, at 14 Rylstone Road, is an end of terrace three-storey property that is currently being used as a seven-bedroom house of multiple occupation.

The accommodation is laid out over the basement, ground and first floor, all bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms and there is a shared kitchen, utility and lounge.

The application was refused by Eastbourne Borough Council due to lack of access to light, insufficient cycle storage facilities.

The officer report of refusal stated: “The proposed HMO units would, by reason of access to light and poor outlook, result in substandard accommodation and residential amenity for future occupants.

“The proposal fails to provide sufficient information to adequately demonstrate that sufficient cycle storage facilities could be provided within the site and accessed by future occupants to meet their transport needs and promote sustainable methods of transport.

“The proposal fails to demonstrate that adequate refuse/recycling storage facilities would be provided within the site to meet the demand created by the development in contravention with Eastbourne’s saved Borough Plan Policies UHT1 (Design of New Development) and NE9 (Recycling Facilities) and Eastbourne’s Core Strategy policy D10a (Design).

"The change of use would result in a substandard level of accommodation and is found to be discordant with national and local planning policies.”

To view or comment on the application visit Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal using the application number 240288.