Revised proposals for a Crowborough housing development are set to go in front of Wealden planners next week.

On Thursday, November 7, Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North is due to consider proposals to build up to 15 homes on land to rear of a property known as Amblestone in London Road.

The developer behind the proposals, Wellsbridge Estates Ltd, had previously sought permission to build up to 31 houses on the same site, but this earlier version of the scheme was turned down at appeal.

While the council had not made a formal decision on the previous scheme, it told the inspector it would have refused planning permission. This, the council said, was because the applicant had failed to show how 31 houses could be built on the site without harming the appearance of the local area.

This view was shared by the planning inspector, who also concluded that the development would harm the character and appearance of the wider High Weald National Landscape (HWNL).

Wellsbridge Estates Ltd argues its updated scheme, with an amended layout and housing numbers, overcomes the previous reason for refusal.

This view is shared by council planning officers who are recommending planning permission be granted.

A report to be considered by councillors said: “Whilst accepting the site is in the HWNL Character Area, this amended scheme is a legitimate response to the earlier appeal decision that did not rule out the principle of development on this site.

“Subject to controls available including more detailed assessment at Reserved Matters stage, this site could make a material contribution to housing, including affordable and custom/self-build, on land abutting one of the largest market towns in the north of the district.”

The scheme has seen a mixed reaction locally, with objections being raised by both the National Landscape Unit and a number of neighbours. However, no objections have been raised by either Crowborough Town Council or Withyham Parish Council, which had both objected to the previous scheme.

For further information see application reference WD/2024/2055/MAO on the Wealden District Council website.