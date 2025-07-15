Ringmer's 2025 Picnic On The Green to be bigger and better than ever

Ringmer Parish Council are planning a bumper Picnic on the Green to be held this August Bank Holiday, Monday 25th August 2025. The event starts at 1pm and there will be a host of games and fun for all ages.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This year we have planned a stupendous Picnic on the Green for local residents,” said Gordon Sims, Chair of Ringmer Parish Council. “We have invited local community clubs and village organisations to join in and events will include a Car Show, Line Dancing, treasure hunts, the ever popular Dog Show, a host of fun challenges, including a Water Balloon Competition and Football Target Game, as well as traditional children’s games”.

Live music will be provided by The Rock Choir, Skulldrummery and Work in Progress, while representatives of East Sussex Fire and Rescue and St John’s Ambulance will be showing off their equipment and training. Refreshments will be available, including ice creams, pizza and jacket potatoes. There will be a WI Tea Stand and Ringmer Cricket Club will be running a licensed bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The one thing we can’t predict is the weather, but we will have a large marquee on the Green if we need to take shelter, continued Mr. Sims. “It’s looking like this year’s Picnic on the Green will be even bigger and better than last year and I invite all Ringmer residents to save the date and join us with a picnic for what will be a fun day for all ages and members of our local community".