Roffey Homes accelerates Union Gardens Development after council sale
The decision was made at the Joint Strategic Committee meeting on Tuesday 14th January, marking significant progress in revitalising the long-dormant brownfield site in the town centre, formerly home to the police station. With planning permission already in place, Roffey Homes expects to start construction later this year, with completion due by the end of 2028.
Managing Director Ben Cheal says: “We’re excited to get going on this prestigious regeneration project. As a Worthing-based company, we’re committed to delivering carefully considered residences that enhance the town. We also prioritise working with local companies and suppliers to ensure our developments benefit the wider community.”
The council’s decision to sell the land outright to Roffey Homes reflects their strategy to fast-track the project while addressing financial pressures faced by local authorities. The move is expected to expedite the delivery of much-needed housing in Worthing's town centre (as identified in the Worthing Local Plan[1]) and transform the site into a vibrant, sustainable community.
Union Gardens will comprise 216 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments across four buildings, designed with Roffey Homes’ signature commitment to innovation and craftsmanship. Each apartment features private outdoor space and exclusive access to the residents’ lounge.
A standout feature will be the three podium gardens that give the development its name. These elegantly landscaped gardens will be at first-floor level above a 236-space car park designed for both resident and public use.
Sustainability will be a guiding principle of the development, with enhanced insulation, biodiverse roofs, and a proposed connection to the Worthing Heat Network – a pioneering initiative delivering sustainable heating across the borough. These features aim to provide residents with lower utility bills, amid ongoing cost-of-living challenges.
[1] https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/worthing-local-plan/