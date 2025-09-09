Roman lead coffin to be restored at Chichester museum

A 4th century Roman lead coffin will undergo restoration work thanks to funding from Chichester District Council.

The coffin, which is housed at The Novium Museum, in Tower Street, was uncovered in 1985 during excavations in the Westgate part of the city the Romans knew as Noviomagus Reginorum.

Forty years on and it is in need of some care. So the council has stepped up and agreed to hand over £75,000 from its reserves to pay for conservation work and to fund an audio visual project to help educate visitors about the city’s Roman past.

The lead coffin belonged to a man aged around 45, whose bones have since been reburied. He was likely quite wealthy as he could afford such a coffin, which would have been inside another one made of wood, which has long-since decayed.

Without its support, the softer lead collapsed onto the skeleton, leaving a permanent outline of the leg bones on the lid.

Initial conservation work saw the coffin returned to its original shape and placed in a display cabinet alongside other Roman and Saxon artefacts. But it will soon have a new home.

Museum manager Amanda Rogan said it was time to take the next step when it came to the conservation work. She added: “We’ll get a custom-made case just for the coffin, which will allow us to really focus on the environmental controls, making sure it’s absolutely perfect for the coffin.

“Before it goes in the case it will be fully cleaned to make sure that any materials that might already be on the coffin are cleaned away and won’t cause any further corrosion. Then it will be stabilised and strengthened and put into its new home.”

That new home will be on the ground floor next to the ruins of the Roman bath house around which the museum was built.

Therein lies another story – if it wasn’t for the discovery of the bath house, which date from the 1st and 2nd Century, the site would be a multi-storey car park.

The first clues that the Roman baths existed came in the 1960s with the discovery of part of a geometric, patterned mosaic. Year-long excavation work in 1974 uncovered the ruins, which were then boxed over for their own protection and the site used as a temporary car park.

When it became clear that the city’s former museum was no longer fit for purpose, the idea of building a new one around the ruins was born. Building work started in April 2010 and was complete in the autumn of 2011.

As for the audio visual project, it will centre around the bath house, replacing the current equipment, which hasn’t worked for a while.

Amanda said: “This new funding that we have will allow us to address that and make that bath house much more engaging, really bring it to life, show scenes from the bath house, talk about what it would have looked like, how it would have appeared in Roman Chichester.

“It will allow us to put some more interactive elements within the gallery for children, families and all visitors, just to really bring that space alive and tell the history of Chichester in a bit more of an engaging way.”

Work on the audio visual project is already under way and should be ready within the next few months. The hope is that the conservation work will start in the new year.

To find out what the museum has to offer, log on to www.thenovium.org.uk .

Its exhibition – Every Step of the Way – opens on October 11 and explores the South Downs Way through inspirational artworks.