Rother District Council joins sustainable transport scheme

A green travel scheme that encourages staff to use sustainable transport to commute to work is now available at Rother District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority has joined the Easit East Sussex initiative as part of its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and address climate change.

Easit East Sussex offers district council staff a range of travel-related discounts to encourage more sustainable travel choices and help reduce traffic congestion and pollution while also offering employees cost savings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Kathryn Field, portfolio holder for environment, licensing and climate strategy at Rother District Council, said: “The council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and since then we have been taking steps to address our organisational emissions.

Rother Climate Action

“We are keen to support our staff to reduce their own carbon footprints and to encourage our employees to travel to work in more sustainable and environmentally friendly ways.

“Joining the Easit network provides an opportunity for us to do this as we continue working towards our ambitious targe to be a net zero district by 2030.”

Earlier this summer, the district council was named the most improved district council in the country for its efforts to tackle climate change, following its assessment by Climate Emergency UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s latest Climate Action Scorecard rated Rother 9th out of 51 district councils with a score of 50 per cent. In 2023, the council was rated 50th out of 51 district councils with a score of 19 per cent.

Cllr Kathryn Field continued: “Although we still have work to do, the actions we have taken and continue to take are making a significant difference to our carbon footprint and I am proud of the improvement we have made on our Climate Action Scorecard in just two years.”

More information on the council’s work to tackle climate change can be found online at www.rother.gov.uk/climate-emergency.