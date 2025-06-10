Rother District Council Leader: There's plenty to celebrate in Rother

Once again, our beautiful beaches have gained national recognition winning Keep Britain Tidy’s Seaside Award.

Camber Sands, Bexhill on Sea, Normans Bay and Winchelsea have all been awarded the accolade and I had the pleasure of joining Cllr Hazel Timpe at Bexhill to raise the Seaside Flag and celebrate the district’s achievements.

The award celebrates the quality and diversity of Rother’s coastline and recognises safe, attractive and well-managed coastal area. It is testament to the efforts made by officers, contractors and volunteers to keep the coastline looking as good as possible.

We are already very proud of our open spaces, but this national recognition tells the rest of the country that our district has a lot to offer. Hopefully it will encourage people to visit us this summer and bring with them a welcome boost to the local economy.

Cllr Doug Oliver and Cllr Hazel Timpe at Bexhill beach with the Seaside Award

Another reason to celebrate this week is the news that the under-threat Bexhill Post Office is to stay open.

It was a shock in November last year to hear that Post Office Ltd was considering closure of the branch in Devonshire Road as part of a nationwide closure programme.

We were fortunate to have some very passionate people ready to fight for the future of the Post Office and I was delighted to head the decision that the branch would remain open and operated as an independent franchise.

Services like the Post Office is vital for businesses in the town but also for local people, particularly those without easy access to the internet.

Plans are being finalised, according to Post Office Ltd, but they expect the change – which includes extended opening, to take place in September. It’s vital that we continue to support the Post Office and make it a viable business, ensuring its future in the town.

As a district, we rely heavily on the tourism sector to boost the local economy and provide employment opportunities and as a council it is important that we support this sector as much as we can.

We are currently seeking the views of people who own or operate tourist accommodation in the district to support our Local Plan. The feedback will help us identify the need and types of visitor accommodation in the area.

I would urge anyone who owns or runs a hotel, guesthouse, Airbnb, holiday cottage or camping and caravan site to take part in our consultation at Tourist Accommodation Operator Survey – Rother District Council and help us shape future planning policy.

The rising costs of household bills is putting a huge strain on families across the district and it can be difficult to see a way forward.

This week we have launched a new tool to help residents save money on energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint.

With support from the Energy Saving Trust, we have launched the Homewise tool which will give residents a personalised plan including ways to save money on energy costs and identifying energy efficiency improvements for their homes.

Free to use, this could make a real difference to residents across Rother and I would encourage people to visit https://homewise.rother.gov.uk/ and see what difference it can make.